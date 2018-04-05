18-year-old charged with attempted murder of Montgomery officers

A suspect is facing charges after a foot pursuit in Montgomery Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of an officer after a chase in Montgomery Thursday morning.

Quandarius Johnson, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and one count of third degree-theft of property.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the incident began around 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Interstate Park Drive. Officers at the scene witnessed a man, later identified as Johnson, attempting to break into vehicles.

As officers approached Johnson, he ran and a brief foot pursuit ensued, Duckett said. Johnson then allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Duckett says neither the officers nor Johnson were injured.

Johnson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $160,000 bond.

