18-year-old charged with attempted murder of Montgomery officers - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

18-year-old charged with attempted murder of Montgomery officers

A suspect is facing charges after a foot pursuit in Montgomery Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A suspect is facing charges after a foot pursuit in Montgomery Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of an officer after a chase in Montgomery Thursday morning.

Quandarius Johnson, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and one count of third degree-theft of property.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the incident began around 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Interstate Park Drive. Officers at the scene witnessed a man, later identified as Johnson, attempting to break into vehicles.

As officers approached Johnson, he ran and a brief foot pursuit ensued, Duckett said. Johnson then allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Duckett says neither the officers nor Johnson were injured.

Johnson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $160,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:01:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:01:24 GMT

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

    More >>

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

    More >>

  • Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:16:56 GMT

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:17:23 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:21:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Get ready: 'Above-average' hurricane season is forecast

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:20:52 GMT

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

    CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:17:23 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly