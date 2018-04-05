Push to improve surveillance system at Houston County Courthouse

The Houston County Courthouse is looking at installing 40 new cameras. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Efforts are underway to improve security at the Houston County Courthouse. Judge Larry Anderson is requesting the county help pay for upgrades to the surveillance system.

It’s estimated the system would cost $28,644 and the county would pay roughly half of that cost, about $14,322. The new digital system will replace the current analog system.

“The number of pixels and the resolution is better with the new digital system,” Judge Anderson explained.

Court Security Manager Lt. James Lee has worked at the courthouse for the last 12 years. He says the system was installed shortly before he got the job. In addition to being outdated, he says it’s also difficult to find equipment for the older system.

“It’s hard to get parts for that type of system. Everything has moved to digital,” Lee said.

The 40 new cameras will be placed both inside and outside the courthouse. Some of the cameras will address blind spot issues in the building.

Lt. Lee said with the amount of traffic the courthouse gets, having eyes covering every inch of the building is important.

“We have seven courtrooms and other county offices. I’d say on a good day, I can see 1,800 people coming in and out the courthouse.”

“The courthouse is safe,” Anderson reiterated. “We’re just talking about making the courthouse safer.”

The County Commission will officially vote on the budget April 9.

