AL Gov. Kay Ivey sits down for wide-ranging interview

Kay Ivey has been Alabama's governor for almost a year. Now, she's hoping voters will elect her to a full term.

Ivey was Lt. Governor when she was thrust into the top job last in April 2017 following then-Gov. Robert Bentley's resignation amid scandal.

Thursday, we talked with her about that transition and about other issues facing the state including prisons, Medicaid, ethics reform, and arming teachers.

As Ivey will tell you, she had about three hours to prepare before taking over the governorship, coming into office at the height of a controversy that forced out her predecessor and inheriting a prison system under federal court order.

"Well the prison situation is a dire situation that's got to be addressed," Ivey admitted. "Already since I've been in office we have signed a new contract to provide health care and mental health care. And through the legislative process, they have appropriated funds that will allow us to hire more corrections officers and retain them. So we are making progress."

We learned on Wednesday that the investigation into Robert Bentley has ended, capping another dark chapter in Alabama politics, and it came right after the passing of HB317 which changes how lobbyists are categorized.

That was just a portion of our interview with Governor Ivey. She has some additional thoughts on changes to ethics laws, charter schools and the possibility of a state lottery.

We'll bring you more of her interview coming up on WSFA 12 News at 10.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.