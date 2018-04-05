Plaza Motel demolished in Auburn

Plaza Motel is being demolished to make space for a new multi-million dollar development project. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Construction is underway to get rid of an eyesore in Auburn as a part of a project to revitalize Opelika Road.

The multi-million dollar, two phase project will include new housing, retail, and restaurant space.

Plaza Motel is being demolished to make space for the new development.

Auburn Planning Director Forrest Cotten says that the new, mixed-use development will drive more business to Opelika Road.

“Not only does it diversify the uses along the corridor, but having residential so close to the commercial gives you that many more patrons and customers to patronize the businesses to help them thrive. So this particular development actually has residential on each end. A cottage type housing product close to 250 beds in both phases combined,” says Cotten.

The time of completion for the project has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.