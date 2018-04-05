Plaza Motel demolished in Auburn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Plaza Motel demolished in Auburn

Plaza Motel is being demolished to make space for a new multi-million dollar development project. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Plaza Motel is being demolished to make space for a new multi-million dollar development project. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Construction is underway to get rid of an eyesore in Auburn as a part of a project to revitalize Opelika Road.

The multi-million dollar, two phase project will include new housing, retail, and restaurant space. 

Plaza Motel is being demolished to make space for the new development.

Auburn Planning Director Forrest Cotten says that the new, mixed-use development will drive more business to Opelika Road.

“Not only does it diversify the uses along the corridor, but having residential so close to the commercial gives you that many more patrons and customers to patronize the businesses to help them thrive. So this particular development actually has residential on each end. A cottage type housing product close to 250 beds in both phases combined,” says Cotten.

The time of completion for the project has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:02:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:11:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...

    More >>

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

    Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:26:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:10:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers from Apollo elementary school in the Putnam City school district of Oklahoma City, wave signs at passing cars outside the state Capitol as protests over school funding continue for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednes...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers from Apollo elementary school in the Putnam City school district of Oklahoma City, wave signs at passing cars outside the state Capitol as protests over school funding continue for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednes...

    Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.

    More >>

    Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.

    More >>

  • AP: Record number of women file to run for US House seats

    AP: Record number of women file to run for US House seats

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:10:16 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly