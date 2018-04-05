Pine Level Elementary School wins high honor

Pine Level Elementary beat out a dozen other schools across the state, making it the only elementary school to receive such an honor. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The award was given to Pine Level Elementary School by AG Steve Marshall.

Fourth grader Abby Strength marveled over the acrylic trophy Pine Level Elementary earned Thursday, calling it "impressive."

It had nothing to with academics or student achievement but everything to do with critical thinking, thinking ahead, and laying down the best plan possible to deal with any type of crisis, whether it's weather related or an active shooter.

"I think this award should give parents comfort and the children who are here," said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall handed down the school's first ever Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence.

"An integration of law enforcement, school officials and an awful lot of planning to make sure we're keeping kids safe," Marshall said.

"It is my duty to maintain a safe environment," said Pine Level Elementary School principal Christen Harry.

Harry says considering the times we live in, it only made sense to be prepared, on guard and make her school safe and secure.

"It's not something that keeps me sleepless at night and it's something I know could happen at any school in the United States and we want to be ready at Pine Level," said Harry.

For Abby Strength and nearly a thousand others like her, this is a source of pride, one she plans to hold onto for a long time.

Pine Level Elementary serves grades K through 5th.

