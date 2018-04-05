Lowndes County woman receives free sewage system

Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.More >>
With less than two months left in the school year, Montgomery Public Schools still faces a lot of uncertainty.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
