Lowndes County woman receives free sewage system

It's a sunny day in Lowndes County as Willie Spivey sits on her front porch

“The government built this house here in 1979 and I’ve been here ever since,” Spivey said.

She's lived in the same house for nearly 40 years. That's why when she heard there was a problem with her sewage system, she was shocked.

“He [her neighbor] had called the health department on me," Spivey said. "He said the water was running on his land."

Upon further inspection from the Alabama Department of Public Health, they found the complaint to be valid.

“The health department received a complaint that she had what we call a positive outlet. A positive outlet is just a straight pipe from the house into the woods and the waste water goes into the ground instead of into a system,” Sherry Bradley, Director of the Bureau of Environmental Services, said.

However, installing a new septic tank comes at a cost.

"The minimum for this system would've been five thousand dollars," Bradley said.

It's a cost Spivey couldn't pay.

"I don't have no five thousand dollars," Spivey said.

Thanks to Bradley, she no longer has to.

"Ms. Spivey just had back surgery, and she just looked at me and said 'I don't have the money.' For the first time in my 40 years with the health department, I asked could Ms. Spivey receive a free system and the answer was yes and she was approved on the same day," Bradley said.

But Bradley says it was a community effort.

"The Department of Public Health and the Alabama On-Site Waste Water Association and the Alabama On-Site Waste Water Board, we're in partnership with each other, and we work well together," Bradley said.

Now, Ms. Spivey can rest easy and focus on recovering from her back surgery, not what's happening in her back yard.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says that there are a few warning signs of potential sewage system problems, like wet spots in your yard, slow draining toilets or drains, gurgling sounds in your drains and or sewage odors. They say that failing septic tank systems can endanger your family's health, pollute the environment and reduce your property value.

