Josh: Storms return Friday night, then colder

A comfortably cool April night is on tap for Alabama, temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by sunrise Thursday. No freeze, no frost, no issues. Friday will be a near-perfect weather day for our state; expect a partly cloudy sky, with afternoon temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Throw in a light breeze and low humidity values, and it will feel amazing. Enjoy it, because big changes arrive late Friday night.

A strong cold front will sweep into the state after 10 p.m. Friday, bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms. Today's computer model data suggests that the greatest risk of damaging weather within this line will likely stay west of Alabama, but we'll still mention a small risk of isolated damaging wind gusts and/or a brief tornado from 10 p.m. Friday night through 8 a.m. Saturday.

We'll be able to better refine and define this risk tomorrow.

Scattered areas of rain and perhaps a storm or two will linger into Saturday afternoon. While the heaviest rain will fall in the morning, there will still be areas of rain that continue well into the afternoon hours. The rain will finally taper off early Saturday evening.

Temperatures are upside down on Saturday - we'll begin the day in the mid to upper 60s, but as the front swings through, temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon. Throw in a stout northwest breeze, and it'll feel even colder.

Speaking of colder - lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Sunday. At this point, it seems that the greatest risk of frost will stay *just* north of our area, but it is close enough that you should keep an eye on it. Even a small drop in temperature could result in frost issues for our part of the world.

Another system brings more rain by Sunday night and Monday.

