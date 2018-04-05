Alabama civil rights leader F.D. Reese dies at 88 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama civil rights leader F.D. Reese dies at 88

Rev. Fred Reese during a March 2016 ceremony at ASU in which a magnolia tree was planted in his honor. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Rev. Fred Reese during a March 2016 ceremony at ASU in which a magnolia tree was planted in his honor. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ATLANTA (WSFA) -

The Rev. Fred Reese, an activist and advocate for the voting rights of African-Americans during the Civil Rights movement, has died.

Reese passed away in Atlanta Thursday, according to WSFA 12 News sources.

During the 1960s, Reese was president of the Dallas County Voter's League and was one of several people who drafted the letter that brought Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Selma in 1965.

The trip was supposed to include a march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery. It ended with an attack on the marchers by law enforcement in what has become known as "Bloody Sunday".

Reese would join King and thousands of others on the subsequent march that made it to the state capital. The efforts paved the way for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. 

The Pastor Emeritus of Selma's Ebenezer Baptist Church was 88-years-old.

