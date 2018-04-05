Funeral plans set for AL civil rights leader F.D. Reese - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Funeral plans set for AL civil rights leader F.D. Reese

F.D. Reese during a March 2016 ceremony at ASU in which a magnolia tree was planted in his honor. (Source: WSFA 12 News) F.D. Reese during a March 2016 ceremony at ASU in which a magnolia tree was planted in his honor. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ATLANTA (WSFA) -

Funeral plans have been finalized for Frederick Reese, an activist and advocate for the voting rights of African-Americans during the Civil Rights movement, who died Thursday.

The funeral will be held on Friday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Selma. It's located at 1548 Dr. F.D. Reese Street, though GPS may call it Le Grand Street.

During the 1960s, Reese was president of the Dallas County Voter's League and was one of several people who drafted the letter that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Selma in 1965.

The trip was supposed to include a march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery. It ended with an attack on the marchers by law enforcement in what has become known as "Bloody Sunday."

Reese would join King and thousands of others on the subsequent march that made it to the state capital. The efforts paved the way for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. 

The Pastor Emeritus of Selma's Ebenezer Baptist Church was 88 years old.

Powered by Frankly