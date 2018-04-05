1 arrested in Troy home invasion, shooting

As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Both VictoryLand locations will continue normal operations following the death of president and CEO Milton McGregor. COO Lewis Benefield confirmed Thursday that VictoryLand Greyhound Racing and Birmingham Race Course will remain in operation. A multi-million dollar renovation will also continue as planned. VictoryLand employees more than 300 people and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The McGregor family also expressed its gratitude for all the condolences followin...More >>
