1 arrested in Troy home invasion, shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 arrested in Troy home invasion, shooting

Andreaul McCullough. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Andreaul McCullough. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Kendarius Dashun Brantley. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Kendarius Dashun Brantley. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

One man has been arrested and another is still at large in a Troy home break in. 

The Troy Police Department arrested Andreaul K. McCullough, 33, on Tuesday. He is charged with second degree robbery, second degree burglary, and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. 

The charges stem from a home break in Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Police responded to the 100 block of Orion Street in reference to a shooting into a home. When the officers arrived, the victim said two men had broken into the home and taken property from him. 

The victim said when the men left, they started shooting into the home. Officers found several bullet holes in the home. 

McCullough was identified as one of the suspects, as was 28-year-old Kendarious D. Brantley. Brantley is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was last seen in a Gold Chevrolet Caprice with aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information on Brantley's whereabouts should call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5000.

McCullough is being held on a $60,000 bond at the Pike County jail. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

