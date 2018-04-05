McGregor's VictoryLand to continue normal operations following d - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

McGregor's VictoryLand to continue normal operations following death

Milton McGregor, VictoryLand developer. (Source: McGregor family) Milton McGregor, VictoryLand developer. (Source: McGregor family)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Both VictoryLand locations will continue normal operations following the death of president and CEO Milton McGregor. 

COO Lewis Benefield confirmed Thursday that VictoryLand Greyhound Racing and Birmingham Race Course will remain in operation. A multi-million dollar renovation will also continue as planned.

VictoryLand employs more than 300 people and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The McGregor family also expressed its gratitude for all the condolences following McGregor's death.  

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

