Eric: Friday dry, but storms arrive overnight

A much warmer Friday awaits as partly cloudy skies allow highs to climb to around 80 degrees. We can't rule out a random shower, but the highest rain chances should stay north of the area today.

After midnight, the threat for showers and storms will ramp up across the area. We continue to monitor trends for the possibility some of those storms could be strong to severe. Our environment appears to remain very much on the fence, where only small changes can shift the severe threat substantially.

Storms will slide southeast as Saturday wears on with condition drying out into the afternoon.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest information on Friday's forecast and the weekend!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.