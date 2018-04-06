14-year-old dies week after minibike crash

The intersection of Burbank and Wares Ferry Road has been closed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A crash at the intersection of Burbank and Wares Ferry Road has left one person with serious injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery police say a teen who was injured in a crash between a vehicle and a minibike has died.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Thomas Bray, 14, was pronounced dead on Thursday at Baptist Medical Center South. Bray had been receiving treatment at the hospital since the crash on March 30.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wares Ferry Road and North Burbank Drive around 6 p.m. A Renthal Airtime minibike, operated by Bray, and a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe were involved in the crash.

MPD’s investigation indicated the minibike was traveling westbound on Wares Ferry when it collided with the Hyundai, which was turning with the light onto North Burbank from Wares Ferry eastbound.

Bray, who initially suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to Baptist. The driver of the Hyundai, a woman, was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash is continuing as accident investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, Duckett said.

Friends of the Bray family have set up a GoFundMe account to help support the family.

