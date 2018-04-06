Tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturns in Montgomery

No one was injured during the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The cause of the crash is under investigation (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturned Friday in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with Montgomery Police, the crash happened in the 3900 block of West Boulevard.

Workers could be seen carrying the displaced chickens and putting them back into their carriers.

No one was injured in the crash and no lanes were blocked as a result, according to Duckett.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

