Tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturns in Montgomery

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Larry Johnson said he was trying to make a point about his childhood. Others thought his remarks were offensive.More >>
Larry Johnson said he was trying to make a point about his childhood. Others thought his remarks were offensive.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Maxwell Air Force Base will celebrate its centennial this weekend and 100 years of partnership with the City of Montgomery and the River Region.More >>
Maxwell Air Force Base will celebrate its centennial this weekend and 100 years of partnership with the City of Montgomery and the River Region.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>