Tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturns in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturns in Montgomery

A tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturned Friday in Montgomery.  (Source: WSFA 12 News) A tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturned Friday in Montgomery.  (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The cause of the crash is under investigation (Source: WSFA 12 News) The cause of the crash is under investigation (Source: WSFA 12 News)
No one was injured during the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News) No one was injured during the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The crash happened Friday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News) The crash happened Friday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A tractor-trailer carrying chickens overturned Friday in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with Montgomery Police, the crash happened in the 3900 block of West Boulevard.

Workers could be seen carrying the displaced chickens and putting them back into their carriers.

No one was injured in the crash and no lanes were blocked as a result, according to Duckett.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:38:08 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly