Graphic details revealed during hearing in child pornography case

*Warning, the content of this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences*

Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.

Charles Bennett Salter, 36, is charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene pornography material found on his hard drive.

Investigators say the images contain sexually explicit content of individuals between the ages of 4 to 6 years old.

During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Special Agent Spencer Traywick with the State Bureau of Investigation testified that he located Salter’s collection of child pornography on an online file sharing program.

“I located an IP address participating in the downloading of child pornography files," Traywick stated.

Traywick downloaded 108 files containing sexually explicit content involving minors from Salter’s IP address. He traced the IP address to a mobile home in East Montgomery where Salter lived with his mother.

Testimony revealed the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with serving the search warrant and went into the house with guns drawn.

As investigators combed though the house, they seized computers, cell phones, thumb drives and external hard drives. Traywick testified that explicit images have been located on some of those devices, other devices are still undergoing forensic evaluation.

When the agents went into Salter’s bedroom, they found a doll with the likeness of a small child in Salter’s bed, according to testimony.

Traywick explained agents seized multiple sex dolls and life-like dolls that were made from a silicone-based material. The likeness of the dolls ranged from adult size to the size of a child. Some of the child-size dolls were only of torso down.

“Some were very small in size, infant to toddler to prepubescent," Traywick said, explaining only one child-size doll was clothed. “Only one had tank top, and was bound with hands and arms behind the back.”

Prosecutors argued that Salter is a danger to the community due to his alleged progression of downloading child pornography to possession of child sex dolls.

“Having these dolls is a progression to a live victim,” Traywick said.

Salter confessed to Traywick that he had the child pornography files on his devices, according to testimony.

The judge denied the defense's request to reduce Salter’s bond and bound the case over for grand jury consideration.

Salter is currently being held on a $300,000 bail.

