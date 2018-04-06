3 injured in crash at W. Edgemont Ave. in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 injured in crash at W. Edgemont Ave. in Montgomery

Montgomery police have access to Edgemont Avenue blocked at I-65. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery police have access to Edgemont Avenue blocked at I-65. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A view of I-65 looking north from an ALDOT traffic camera. Edgemont Avenue's exit is blocked. (Source: ALDOT) A view of I-65 looking north from an ALDOT traffic camera. Edgemont Avenue's exit is blocked. (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash just off the 169 exit of Interstate 65 at West Edgemont Avenue.

At this time, the exit onto West Edgemont from I-65 is blocked while multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene.

According to Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash involves three injuries, one of which is possibly life-threatening.

Continue checking back for updates.

