Big Mo, not so big any-mo

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It’s season number 15 for the Montgomery Biscuits. There have been a number of players come and go over the years, but one face has been there since day one, and he’s still here.

Big Mo, the “Biscuit Eating Beast”, is the lovable mascot. This season you may notice something different about Mo.

“Big Mo was a little unhealthy,” said Scott Trible, General Manager of the Biscuits. “We wanted to make sure he was healthy. He started eating better, exercising, and drinking more water,”

Mo is doing what a lot of Alabamians are doing, he’s taking part in the Scale Back Alabama campaign. It’s a way to get in shape and drop some pounds.

“Big Mo lost 150 pounds from the end of last season to opening day this year. Mo's diet before Scale Back Alabama was to eat biscuits all day every day. Now he's down to one or two a day. This gives him a chance to be a little more mobile. He can run, play with kids better, run the bases,"

So Big Mo isn’t that big any-mo. The Biscuits organization is hoping he inspires others.

"He's looking slim, tan, and in shape. He's been working with Scale Back Alabama to make sure he puts his best foot forward with the fans,” Trible said.

In a game where wins and losses mean everything, Mo's loss might be the biggest win of the season for him. He still loves taking pictures with the fans so go see him at the ballpark.

