16 finalists named for 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. (Source: Pixabay) Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. (Source: Pixabay)
The Alabama State Department of Education has released names of the 16 finalists in the running for the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year award.

Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. The field will be narrowed down to just four before a winner is named on May 9 at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

The 16 finalists include: 

  • Nadine Lynch - St. Elmo Elementary School, Mobile County School System 
  • Janice D. Kinard - Fairhope Middle School, Baldwin County School System 
  • Dr. Brittney Duncan - Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn City School System 
  • Dr. Blake Busbin - Auburn High School, Auburn City School System 
  • Carol McLaughlin - Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System 
  • Lincoln Clark - Berry Middle School, Hoover City School System 
  • Meghan Allen - Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System
  • Lisa Gaines - Homewood Middle School, Homewood City School System
  • Jennifer J. Parten - Thomasville Elementary School, Thomasville City School System 
  • Zestlan Simmons - Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System 
  • Dr. James Tarlton Wilder, III - Odenville Middle School, St. Clair County School System 
  • Ashley Nicole Holmes - Falkville High School, Morgan County School System
  • Rachel Pucko - Northport Elementary School, Tuscaloosa County School System 
  • Robin M. Thompson - Florence High School, Florence City School System 
  • Donna Holderfield - John S. Jones Elementary School, Etowah County School System
  • Stephenie T. Smith - Buckhorn Middle School, Madison County School System

