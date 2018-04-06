16 finalists named for 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. (Source: Pixabay)

The Alabama State Department of Education has released names of the 16 finalists in the running for the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year award.

Finalists were chosen from a field of more than 170 teachers across the state. The field will be narrowed down to just four before a winner is named on May 9 at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

The 16 finalists include:

Nadine Lynch - St. Elmo Elementary School, Mobile County School System

- St. Elmo Elementary School, Mobile County School System Janice D. Kinard - Fairhope Middle School, Baldwin County School System

- Fairhope Middle School, Baldwin County School System Dr. Brittney Duncan - Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn City School System

- Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn City School System Dr. Blake Busbin - Auburn High School, Auburn City School System

- Auburn High School, Auburn City School System Carol McLaughlin - Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System

- Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System Lincoln Clark - Berry Middle School, Hoover City School System

- Berry Middle School, Hoover City School System Meghan Allen - Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System

- Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System Lisa Gaines - Homewood Middle School, Homewood City School System

- Homewood Middle School, Homewood City School System Jennifer J. Parten - Thomasville Elementary School, Thomasville City School System

- Thomasville Elementary School, Thomasville City School System Zestlan Simmons - Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System

- Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System Dr. James Tarlton Wilder, III - Odenville Middle School, St. Clair County School System

- Odenville Middle School, St. Clair County School System Ashley Nicole Holmes - Falkville High School, Morgan County School System

- Falkville High School, Morgan County School System Rachel Pucko - Northport Elementary School, Tuscaloosa County School System

- Northport Elementary School, Tuscaloosa County School System Robin M. Thompson - Florence High School, Florence City School System

- Florence High School, Florence City School System Donna Holderfield - John S. Jones Elementary School, Etowah County School System

- John S. Jones Elementary School, Etowah County School System Stephenie T. Smith - Buckhorn Middle School, Madison County School System

