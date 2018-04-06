Auburn guard Jared Harper enters NBA draft, not hiring agent

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.

Harper announced his decision on Friday but says he's not planning to hire an agent. Underclassmen have until June 11 to withdraw from the draft if they don't sign with an agent.

Harper averaged 13.2 points and dished out 185 assists last season, equaling Auburn's fourth-highest single season assist total.

He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer.

Auburn guard Mustapha Heron has also declared for the draft and indicated he planned to hire an agent.

The two helped the Tigers win a share of the SEC regular season title and end a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought.

