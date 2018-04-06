SBI tight-lipped about Dallas County chase, shooting

Law enforcement look over a vehicle involved in a chase Monday in Dallas County. (Source: S Idris Mambazo)

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation remains tight-lipped regarding Monday's high-speed chase through Dallas County that ended with a suspect shot multiple times just outside the Selma city limits.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA officials, cited an ongoing investigation Friday for declining to release any information.

Capt. Jason Roberts with SBI said the investigation into the officer-involved shooting "will be completed in the next few weeks and turned over to the DA's office to be presented to grand jury."

To date, the suspect's name and a motive for the chase have remained a mystery.

What information that is available has come from Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, who has confirmed the suspect was released from a Birmingham hospital and is facing charges including attempted murder.

The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Old Montgomery Hwy, not far from the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge and Selma city limits.

Photos from the scene showed a dark-color Nissan sedan with no rear tire and multiple bullet holes in the windows and windshield.

The only thing known about the suspect is that they are from the Montgomery/ Lowndes County area.

