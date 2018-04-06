SBI tight-lipped about Dallas County chase, shooting

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation remains tight-lipped regarding Monday's high-speed chase through Dallas County that ended with a suspect shot multiple times just outside the Selma city limits.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>
Capital murder suspect Harold Wallace turns himself in after mistakenly being released from jail. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Tamara White in a shooting at the Springhill Avenue McDonald's in March 2017.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
On his way to becoming a convicted bank robber, a Mobile man was obliging enough to authorities to attach his home address to a note he passed to a bank teller demanding money, according to authorities.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man charged with multiple sex crimes.More >>
A former children's pastor could face more sex abuse charges, according to Houston County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A woman wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument is in police custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms.More >>
