Festivals and events to check out this weekend - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Festivals and events to check out this weekend

The 2018 Cloverdale-Idlewild Spring Concert Series starts Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The 2018 Cloverdale-Idlewild Spring Concert Series starts Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(WSFA) -

There are lots of events happening across the River Region this weekend. Here are a few to check out:

  1. Maxwell 100th birthday: Friday, the Montgomery Biscuits will pay tribute to the centennial with a military-themed ball game against the Biloxi Shuckers. It starts at 6:35 p.m. Centennial Bash is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. in downtown Montgomery at Riverfront Park. It's free and open to the public. There will be live music, food, a car show and other family-friendly events.
  2. Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Fest: On Saturday, the Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. The festival is free and open to the public and will be located next to Stanley Jensen Stadium at Pratt Park.
  3. Battle of the Bands Jamboree: The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets will host the Battle of the Bands Jamboree on April 7 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event will feature marching bands from area high schools, as well as performances by the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes and the Mighty Marching Hornets.Tickets are $12 in advance and are available at the ASU Ticket Office. Tickets are $15 on the day of the event.
  4. Auburn A-Day: Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the general public and free for AU students with an Auburn Ignited card. 
  5. Cloverdale-Idlewild Spring Concert Series: Sunday 4-7 p.m. Bring your chairs or blankets (or both), coolers, snacks. Plan to sit under the beautiful oak trees in the park setting and enjoy the music. Admission is free.
  6. Piney Woods Arts Fest: The 44th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival takes place Saturday (9 am – 5 pm) and Sunday (12 – 4 pm), on the running track of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:59:33 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:02:45 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? You'll know soon

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:47:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:03:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...
    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.More >>
    Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.More >>

  • The Latest: Facebook admits to secretly deleting CEO's texts

    The Latest: Facebook admits to secretly deleting CEO's texts

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:00:06 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:03:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook...

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.

    More >>

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.

    More >>

  • China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:02:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly