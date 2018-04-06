Auburn University sued over alleged racial discrimination - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn University sued over alleged racial discrimination

Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.

Regina Hutchinson, a black woman, says in her 27 years of working at Auburn University she has never received a write-up. She says that changed when Chance Corbett, a white man, was named the department's interim director in 2016.

Hutchinson says since that appointment, she's been written up, belittled, and treated more harshly than other employees in an effort to get her terminated or make her quit.

Hutchinson filed a charge of racial discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July and another charge of retaliation discrimination in October. She's hired Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips to represent her in the lawsuit.

"May the 31st, I had just received my performance evaluation. I got leading performance on all of that, but then 19 days later I'm incompetent to do my job," Hutchinson stated. "And then you tell me face-to-face that you cannot work with me, you will not work with anybody you can't trust."

"Bigger purpose is to make Auburn University a place where no matter what your race, your sex, your age, your national origin, your religion is, you'll be treated fairly and equally and justly based on your merits and your talents, not on your demographics," McPhillips said.

Hutchinson is seeking awards for both punitive and compensatory damages as well as court costs.

Auburn University responded to requests for comment saying, "The university has found no evidence of wrongdoing. We will vigorously defend this matter in court."

