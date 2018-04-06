Auburn University sued over alleged racial discrimination

Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released names of the 16 finalists in the running for the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year award.More >>
With less than two months left in the school year, Montgomery Public Schools still faces a lot of uncertainty.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall handed down the Pine Level Elementary's first ever Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence.More >>
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded its financial outlook on Alabama State University from "negative" to "stable", according to a statement released Tuesday by the university. However, S&P has lowered its long-term rating...More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone and officials with the Pike Road School system announced several developments regarding the system's future at a news conference Wednesday.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange talked about Easter and baseball, then took a swing at the Alabama Education Association in his weekly "Tuesdays with Todd" Facebook video message.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released a timeline of the process it will use as it moves to name its next superintendent.More >>
Montgomery Public Schools wants to put some high school students on a fast track to college.More >>
