Auburn University ready for A-Day Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn University ready for A-Day Saturday

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn’s A-Day is Saturday but the action has already started on campus.

"Tonight it all kicks off right here on the campus green space with the Brothers Osborne concert. We also have softball and men’s tennis going on tonight on campus, and then tomorrow the main things to know are that at 10 a.m. at the Athletics Complex, behind the complex, on the practice fields there is a punt, pass, and kick contest for kids that are 12 and under," said Auburn Director of Marketing Daniel Heck. "Then at noon at the Nichols Lawn here on campus, there is a fan fest for people to enjoy music. There’s going to be tailgate games, bounce houses and inflatable‘s for kids to jump around.”

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3 p.m.

