Ivey signs ethics exemption into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Praising it as a job recruitment tool, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law.

Ivey's office announced Friday that she signed the bill approved by lawmakers this session after contentious debate. Opponents of the bill argued it opens up a wide loophole in the state ethics law.

Economic developers would not be considered lobbyists and would not register with the state or disclose their employers and activity as lobbyists do. Supporters said developers do not currently register, but the law needed to be clarified because of recent questions over whether they should.

Ivey in an interview with The Associated Press this week said she believed there was misinformation about the bill she said ensures that developers are welcome in the state.

