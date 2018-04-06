Josh: Rain and rumbles tonight, colder tomorrow

A large cluster of showers and storms will sweep across Alabama late tonight into early Saturday, bringing heavy rain, a few claps of thunder and a very low risk of severe weather to south Alabama.

For most, there will just be some rain and a little thunder, perhaps. *If* we have severe weather issues, they will likely be along and south of a line from Camden to Opp to Dothan.





The heaviest rain will taper off Saturday morning, but leftover showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will linger into Saturday afternoon. We turn cooler tomorrow, too; temperatures will drop through the 50s tomorrow afternoon, on our way to the mid 30s by sunrise Sunday.

Josh Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.