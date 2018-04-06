Ethics commission finds probable cause against Barbour County sh - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ethics commission finds probable cause against Barbour County sheriff

(Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause this week that Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw violated the Alabama Ethics Act.

The commission voted Wednesday to refer the case to the Alabama Attorney General.

Alabama Ethics Commission Director Thomas Albritton confirmed the case involves to alleged misuse of public funds.

    •   
