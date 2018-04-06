River Region, Wiregrass cities on list of statewide walking tours

A variety of community leaders will lead free tours as nearly 30 towns across the state will be on display Saturday mornings all April long. The tours are a part of the Alabama Tourism Department's April Walking Tours as the historic districts or courthouse square areas will be on display.

Cities and their venues from the River Region and Wiregrass include: Montgomery, Montgomery Area Visitor Center; Elba, Chamber of Commerce; Enterprise, The Rawls Hotel; Eufaula, Eufaula Barbor County Chamber of Commerce; Prattville. Prattaugan Museum; Selma, Selma-Dallas County Library; Troy, Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

The specific dates of the tours will be April 7, 14, 21 and 28.

“Alabama is the only state in the nation to hold statewide, simultaneous walking tours. These walking tours are a great way to get out and enjoy the spring weather and find out about the history of our state. More than 35,000 people have participated in the walking tours since the beginning of the program 15 years ago and the tours keep increasing in popularity every year,” said Alabama Department of Tourism Department spokesperson Brian Jones.

More information about the April Walking Tours is available on the Alabama Tourism Department website.

