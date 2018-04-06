Man, infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Autauga County

An infant was taken from the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the vehicle overturned.

ALEA officials say the crash, that happened on County Road 82 at the intersection of Dean Drive, resulted in the death of Ambrose Wood, 50, of Columbiana. State Troopers say Wood was ejected from his 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Investigation shows Wood was not wearing his seat belt.

Wood was not the only person in the car ejected. ALEA says an infant was also ejected. That infant was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

ALEA also says Wood was refusing to stop for the Prattville Police Department just prior to the crash. The crash happened nearly three miles north of Prattville.

