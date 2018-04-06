Man, infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Autauga County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man, infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Autauga County

A single-vehicle crash in Autauga County has resulted in a fatality. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A single-vehicle crash in Autauga County has resulted in a fatality. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
An infant was taken from the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News) An infant was taken from the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the vehicle overturned.

ALEA officials say the crash, that happened on County Road 82 at the intersection of Dean Drive, resulted in the death of Ambrose Wood, 50, of Columbiana. State Troopers say Wood was ejected from his 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Investigation shows Wood was not wearing his seat belt.

Wood was not the only person in the car ejected. ALEA says an infant was also ejected. That infant was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

ALEA also says Wood was refusing to stop for the Prattville Police Department just prior to the crash. The crash happened nearly three miles north of Prattville.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:04 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • 14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:27:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:21:16 GMT
    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    More >>

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • 14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    14 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:27:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:21:16 GMT
    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    More >>

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    More >>

  • Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:19:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

  • Vehicle crashes into German bar crowd, kills 3, injures 20

    Vehicle crashes into German bar crowd, kills 3, injures 20

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:17:48 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-04-07 19:18:47 GMT
    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others. (Source: CNN)

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

    More >>

    Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly