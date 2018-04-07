First Alert: Breezy day, freezing temperatures possible

A WIND ADVISORY will continue for much of central and east Alabama until 2 AM Sunday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Use caution while driving on this windy day.

A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect beginning at 2 AM Sunday and last until 9 AM.

Clouds will remain overhead as we deal with a few showers this afternoon. The lingering rain chance is all due to a second cold front that will sweep through. The good news is the rain coverage will not be as great as the rainfall we had this morning. Showers will mostly be hit or miss as we move through this breezy, below average day.

High temperatures this afternoon will vary depending on your location. Much of north and central Alabama will deal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Ares south of I-85 will likely have highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight we'll all be cold as lows fall into the mid 30s. That will lead to a chilly Sunday morning. But with the sunshine back we'll have a warmer day tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s for all.

We'll likely have a new storm system arrive Monday as we start the new workweek. Showers look likely Monday through Tuesday morning.

