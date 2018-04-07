'Over the Edge' for H.I.M. Fundraiser helps those in need

Big Mo rappelled over 100 feet to the ground in the "Over the Edge" Fundraiser for H.I.M. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Friday, Big Mo took part in a fundraiser meant for a thrill-seeker. The event was called "Over the Edge" for H.I.M. Fundraiser and it's in its second year.

The event has been put on by Hope Inspired Ministries in both years it has existed.

Individual teams who raise money for the organization get a chance to rappel off the "40 Four Building" in downtown Montgomery. That's just what Big Mo did. He rappelled down more than 100 feet.

"We've been able to take people who really desire to get in the workforce, who just have some obstacles and some barriers but they're not equipped on their own to work through," said Hope Inspired Ministries Executive Director Michael Coleman. "We come alongside of them and we really just help them recognize their gifts and abilities and help them overcome those barriers with an expectation and accountability to be able to get them in the workplace."

The event will also be going on Saturday. All money raised goes back to the group.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.