Auburn A-Day provides first look at 2018 team

It’s not football season just yet, but on Saturday Auburn fans got their springtime football fix at Auburn’s 2018 A-Day.

Rainy skies couldn’t keep Auburn fans away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans broke out their orange and blue ponchos as they geared up to get a sneak peek at the 2018 football team.

“This is my son’s first A-Day. He’s an early enrollee and I’m really excited. I support my son 100 percent no matter what; rain or shine. I’ve always been there and I always will be” said Venetia Johnson.

“It’s pretty much just like a showcase, just to show what we’ve got in our arsenal. The new kids we got out of high school that came here. How the team is looking, how the team is feeling,” said team manger John Halbert.

The Tigers will kick off the 2018 season on Sept. 1 when they head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Washington.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.