Maxwell AFB celebrates 100 years in Montgomery with block party

Maxwell Air Force Base is celebrating 100 years of being in the Capital City.

Their celebration kicked off on Friday with a ceremony but continued into the weekend with a centennial block party on Saturday.

“Not many bases get to say they've been around for 100 years," said Air Force member Daniel Sims.

"We've been an Air Force family for a long time, so it's nice to be part of something that is also celebrating such a wonderful event," said Kelly Pumroy, whose husband is in the Air Force.

At the block party, there was music from the Air National Guard Band of the South, a car show; and for the kids, a bounce house, a balloon artist and a face painter. But no party is complete without some food and drinks. Vendors like Milo's, Jozetti's cupcakes and Chappy's deli were all there celebrating Maxwell's centennial.

What Sims wants his daughters to take home, is something more than just their balloon animals from the event.

“I want them to understand the importance of heritage, history, and why it’s important to celebrate these things when they occur,” Sims said.

The celebration does not stop there. On June 9, a centennial 5K run will take place on Gunter Annex.

