Vernon: Sunny afternoon, a few showers tomorrow morning

Clouds kept us a bit warmer than expected this morning, but it was still chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s at sunrise. Our stubborn clouds will slowly move out of here as we dive deeper into the day. This afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will grow back in tonight as we'll likely deal with a few light spotty showers after midnight. Southerly winds overnight will help with the moisture return for these overnight showers. Coverage will be isolated to scattered at best. By sunrise, the showers will be on their way out of east Alabama and conditions will improve through the day.

Monday afternoon will actually be a beautiful, sunny time with highs in the low 70s. But this fair weather will be short-lived as another disturbance comes in from the northwest Monday night and cause a few showers through Tuesday morning.

By midday Tuesday the morning disturbance will be on its way out as high pressure moves in. Then we'll finally fall in a stretch of fair weather that will last a few days. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature sunny skies and temperatures to the 70s and 80s.

By Saturday a new, strong storm system will enter the area likely bringing widespread rain and a few storms to the state. Over the coming days we'll monitor trends in data to see if this will bring a threat of severe weather to the area.

