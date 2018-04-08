Man dies in Alex City crash Sunday morning - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man dies in Alex City crash Sunday morning

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

A Wellington man is dead after a fatal crash in Alex City Sunday morning. 

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 12:24 a.m. on U.S. 231 near the 194 mile marker, just south of U.S. 280. Benjamin Richard Prickett, 27, died when the 2002 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and overturned. 

Prickett was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers continue to investigate. 

