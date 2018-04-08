Search continues for third missing fisherman in Henry County

Authorities say they have found the bodies of two men who did not return from a fishing trip in southeast Alabama Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The search continues for a third person.

Henry County officials say the search for the third boater will continue on Monday, the AP reports. Dive teams and dogs were used Sunday when Henry County Coroner Derek Wright says the body of John White of Headland was located.

Dive crews were able to recover the body of 52-year-old Timothy Arnold Evans of Headland on Friday.

The name of the third missing boater has not been released.

It is unclear what may have happened to the men, who were each reported missing Thursday.

