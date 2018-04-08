Search underway for missing fishermen in Henry County

A search is underway in Henry County for two missing fishermen and their boat.

According to Henry County Sheriff Walt Maddox, the search is focused on Thomas Mill Creek. Three fishermen were last seen Wednesday and reported missing Thursday.

Dive crews were able to recover the body of one of the fishermen, 52-year-old Timothy Arnold Evans of Headland, on Friday. The names of the two remaining fisherman have not been released.

Four dive teams and cadaver dogs were at the creek on Sunday. Maddox confirms the search will continue Monday.

