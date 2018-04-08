Third missing south AL fisherman's body found hours after boat recovered

A command center is set up in the Pebble Cove community to coordinate the search. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A search crew looks for the body of a third fisherman in Henry County, Alabama, Monday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The body of the third fisherman missing since last week has been recovered hours after the trio's boat was found Monday morning in south Alabama, Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox has confirmed.

The body of Keith Price was recovered Monday afternoon.

Dive teams and dogs located the body of John White, a Headland resident, on Sunday, according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Dive crews recovered the body of Timothy Arnold Evans, also of Headland, on Friday.

The men left Wednesday night to go fishing on Thomas Mill Creek but did not return. They were reported missing the next day.

