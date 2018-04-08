Third missing south AL fisherman's body found hours after boat r - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Third missing south AL fisherman's body found hours after boat recovered

John Haywood White, Tim Arnold Evans (Source: Holman Mortuaries and Sunset Memorial Park) John Haywood White, Tim Arnold Evans (Source: Holman Mortuaries and Sunset Memorial Park)
A search crew looks for the body of a third fisherman in Henry County, Alabama, Monday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A search crew looks for the body of a third fisherman in Henry County, Alabama, Monday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A command center is set up in the Pebble Cove community to coordinate the search. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A command center is set up in the Pebble Cove community to coordinate the search. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HENRY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The body of the third fisherman missing since last week has been recovered hours after the trio's boat was found Monday morning in south Alabama, Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox has confirmed.

The body of Keith Price was recovered Monday afternoon.

Dive teams and dogs located the body of John White, a Headland resident, on Sunday, according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Dive crews recovered the body of Timothy Arnold Evans, also of Headland, on Friday.

The men left Wednesday night to go fishing on Thomas Mill Creek but did not return. They were reported missing the next day.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

