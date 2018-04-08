Both lanes blocked on I-85 NB near exit Waugh due to overturned - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Both lanes blocked on I-85 NB near exit Waugh due to overturned 18-wheeler

(Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett) (Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett)
(Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett) (Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is stalled on Interstate 85 northbound at exit 16 (Waugh). 

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, there is an overturned 18-wheeler on I-85 NB at exit 16. Emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Both lanes of I-85 NB are blocked and traffic is being diverted from the interstate at exit 15. Old Atlanta Highway/I-85 will also be closed, with traffic diverting to I-85 southbound. 

Material was leaking from the 18-wheeler, but the Waugh Fire Department advises it has been contained. 

Motorists should use caution. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:02:57 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Amid trade fight, Trump says China will do the 'right thing'

    Amid trade fight, Trump says China will do the 'right thing'

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 12:48:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:02:55 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...(Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

  • Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

    Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:08:52 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:59:27 GMT
    The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago. (Source: Pixabay)The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago. (Source: Pixabay)

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

    More >>

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly