Both lanes blocked on I-85 NB near exit Waugh due to overturned 18-wheeler

Traffic is stalled on Interstate 85 northbound at exit 16 (Waugh).

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, there is an overturned 18-wheeler on I-85 NB at exit 16. Emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Both lanes of I-85 NB are blocked and traffic is being diverted from the interstate at exit 15. Old Atlanta Highway/I-85 will also be closed, with traffic diverting to I-85 southbound.

Material was leaking from the 18-wheeler, but the Waugh Fire Department advises it has been contained.

Motorists should use caution.

