Traffic at standstill on I-85 NB from Montgomery County line to Shorter

Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 85 northbound from the Montgomery County line to Shorter.

The traffic extends for several miles. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, I-85 NB at exit 15 will be blocked due to a crash in the inside lane. Emergency vehicles are at the scene. According to Alabama State Troopers, there is a vehicle fire near the Montgomery/Macon County line, and there is a two vehicle crash near exit 16 (Waugh).

There are injuries in the two vehicle crash.

Motorists should use caution.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.