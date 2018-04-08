Traffic at standstill on I-85 NB from Montgomery County line to - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Traffic at standstill on I-85 NB from Montgomery County line to Shorter

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 85 northbound from the Montgomery County line to Shorter. 

The traffic extends for several miles. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, I-85 NB at exit 15 will be blocked due to a crash in the inside lane. Emergency vehicles are at the scene. According to Alabama State Troopers, there is a vehicle fire near the Montgomery/Macon County line, and there is a two vehicle crash near exit 16 (Waugh). 

There are injuries in the two vehicle crash. 

Motorists should use caution.

