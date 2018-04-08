Traffic clear on I-85 NB near exit Waugh after 18-wheeler overturned

Traffic was stalled on Interstate 85 northbound at exit 16 (Waugh) most of Sunday. The roadway is now clear.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, there was an overturned 18-wheeler on I-85 NB at exit 16. Emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Both lanes of I-85 NB were blocked and traffic was diverted from the interstate at exit 15.

Material leaked from the 18-wheeler, but the Waugh Fire Department was able to contain it.

