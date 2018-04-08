Traffic clear on I-85 NB near exit Waugh after 18-wheeler overtu - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Traffic clear on I-85 NB near exit Waugh after 18-wheeler overturned

(Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett) (Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett)
(Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett) (Source: ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic was stalled on Interstate 85 northbound at exit 16 (Waugh) most of Sunday. The roadway is now clear.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, there was an overturned 18-wheeler on I-85 NB at exit 16. Emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Both lanes of I-85 NB were blocked and traffic was diverted from the interstate at exit 15. 

Material leaked from the 18-wheeler, but the Waugh Fire Department was able to contain it. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:58:13 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:59:58 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

    Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:59:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

  • Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

    Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:08:52 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:49:34 GMT
    The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago. (Source: Pixabay)The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago. (Source: Pixabay)

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

    More >>

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly