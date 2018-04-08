War Eagle Flying Team prepares for national competition

Auburn's War Eagle Flying Team (WEFT) is a student-run collegiate flight team that competes in flying competitions held by the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA). The team is now preparing to bring a national title to the plains.

WEFT is getting ready to send their top 18 members to compete for a national title.

The team will be competing in a series of events against about 30 other flying teams in the NIFA National competition.

“The team actually consist of 41 members total, but we do have to take the best of the best to the competition, and we’re looking forward to taking our best competitors there and putting our best foot forward," said WEFT President, Hampton McDonald. "This semester has been really crucial for us, obviously we have big goals going into the national competition. Especially coming off of a second place finish in the Southeast regional competition this past semester. We are really looking forward to success in nationals, and we have been really happy to have the maximum effort from all of our team members to really ensure that we’re going to have great success coming up here in three weeks."

WEFT placed ninth in last year's national competition.

The team will head to Indiana to compete for the national title. The competition starts on April 30 and will wrap up on May 5.

