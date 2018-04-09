Amanda: Clouds linger today, but we turn sunny soon!

Isolated, light rain has been a nuisance for many since we started our Monday morning. Although it is not overwhelming wet, we are still going to keep an eye on radar this afternoon for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Otherwise, our Monday has felt exactly like most Mondays do... blah. Clouds have been lingering, and it looks like they will continue to stick around for a while longer.

Today: Clearing has started to take place across northern and western counties, but here closer to home we are still battling the clouds this afternoon. We will likely see a few brief breaks from the overcast, gloomy conditions we are dealing with now, but many won't see an afternoon that's completely sunny. Highs struggle because of that; we may be a bit below average, but most towns keep things comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s at best later on today.

Tuesday: Leftover clouds will melt away tomorrow giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Once we clear those pesky clouds out of the area, we will start to process of watching up! Highs are still on either side of 70° by Tuesday, but a warm up arrives soon enough...

Temperatures will jump quickly by late week... we should be 80° or better by both Thursday and Friday!

First Alert: Weekend Storms? A cold front will approach the area Saturday with a line of showers and storms. Models are still trying to hammer out the exact timing, which will be important with regard to Saturday plans. The GFS suggest storms develop into Saturday afternoon. The European is slower, bringing in rain mainly after dark. Both models suggest at least some risk for strong to severe storms.

Details 5 days out will typically bear little fruit. But know that somewhere in the Saturday-Saturday night time frame we'll likely deal with a line of rain/storms with at least some risk for stronger activity. Plan your weekend accordingly.

