Eric: A few showers Monday morning

We're waking up to a few showers across the area this morning. (Source: Pixabay)

We're waking up to a few showers across the area this morning. Just enough to wet the roadways, but not enough to create any kind of headaches for commuters.

Mostly cloudy skies should hold on through much of the day, but I suspect we'll see a few breaks from time to time into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. Clouds will continue to melt away tomorrow and should result in a mostly sunny sky by Tuesday afternoon.

Looking ahead, the rest of our week looks dry and quiet with warmer air building late week. We should be at 80 or better Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.