"Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” campaign knocking on Selma doors Monday

Volunteers with the American Red Cross will go door to door Monday in Selma making sure every home in the neighborhood has a working smoke alarm.

It’s part of the "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" campaign which is bringing, and installing, smoke alarms to any home that needs one.

"Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" is a nation-wide campaign. The goal across the country is to install 100,000 FREE smoke alarms in more than 100 cities. In this area, the American Red Cross of Central Alabama is focusing on Montgomery and Selma.It plans to install a total of 700 smoke detectors in those two cities.

Every Day in the United States, seven people die in home fires. And in most of those cases, the homes did not have a working smoke alarm. So this program is not only giving away smoke alarms for free, Red Cross volunteers will actually go door to door to check your home's smoke alarm. They will make sure it's working and if it's not or if you don't have one, they'll come back on April 28 and put it in for you.

Volunteers and firefighters are spending Monday in Selma. Red Cross volunteers will also be out in a Montgomery neighborhood next week. We’ll let you know where and when as soon as they nail down those details.

