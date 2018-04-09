12 Defenders to hold phone bank Monday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

PHONE BANK

12 Defenders to hold phone bank Monday

Have you been affected by a scam of fraud? (Source: Pixabay images) Have you been affected by a scam of fraud? (Source: Pixabay images)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Have a concern about something in your neighborhood? What about a local issue you feel needs some light shined on it? The 12 News Defenders are holding a special phone bank Monday for you, the viewer!

During the phone bank, our team will be taking your news tips on matters like concerns about scams, government groups wasting your tax dollars, even issues with roads.

Phone lines will be open starting at 4 p.m. and closing at 6:30 p.m. We will give out the number to call during WSFA 12 News First at Four.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response

    Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:43:35 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:43:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    More >>

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:42:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly