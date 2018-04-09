12 Defenders to hold phone bank Monday

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
The 12 News Defenders are holding a special phone bank Monday for you, the viewer!More >>
Before you pick a place to dine out, find out which restaurants scored high and low in this week's county health inspections.More >>
Charlotte Blake got a taste of what it’s like to be confronted with an unscrupulous home security salesman.More >>
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will conduct five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen should be used to reduce diesel pollution...More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.More >>
WSFA's Tax Action Line is coming soon to help all taxpayers with their filing questions. To save time when you call, here are answers to some of the most asked questions.More >>
Blogger Sarah Carlson says she's tried dozens of money saving apps, and narrowed it down to the five she keeps on her homescreen for savings, starting with an app that pays you just for walking in the store - Shopkick.More >>
