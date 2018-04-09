12 Defenders to hold phone bank Monday

Have you been affected by a scam of fraud? (Source: Pixabay images)

Have a concern about something in your neighborhood? What about a local issue you feel needs some light shined on it? The 12 News Defenders are holding a special phone bank Monday for you, the viewer!

During the phone bank, our team will be taking your news tips on matters like concerns about scams, government groups wasting your tax dollars, even issues with roads.

Phone lines will be open starting at 4 p.m. and closing at 6:30 p.m. We will give out the number to call during WSFA 12 News First at Four.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.