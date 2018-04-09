Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12

Student-athletes who need a physical examination in order to be eligible for school sports will be able to get one for free on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Jackson Hospital’s Sports Medicine program is hosting its annual event to provide free physicals that day from 8 a.m. to noon at Garrett Coliseum.

Doctors and clinical staff will assist with providing physicals to the children at the event.

“This is an excellent service to our community that Jackson Hospital has been providing for many years,” said Charles Lee, Director of Sports Medicine at Jackson Hospital. “Schools require that students have a sports physical in order to compete in athletics during the following year. Last year, we partnered with 27 area schools to provide this service.”

ON THE WEB: www.jackson.org/sports.

