Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Student-athletes who need a physical examination in order to be eligible for school sports will be able to get one for free on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Jackson Hospital’s Sports Medicine program is hosting its annual event to provide free physicals that day from 8 a.m. to noon at Garrett Coliseum.

Doctors and clinical staff will assist with providing physicals to the children at the event.

“This is an excellent service to our community that Jackson Hospital has been providing for many years,” said Charles Lee, Director of Sports Medicine at Jackson Hospital. “Schools require that students have a sports physical in order to compete in athletics during the following year. Last year, we partnered with 27 area schools to provide this service.”

ON THE WEB: www.jackson.org/sports.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12

    Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:24:17 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    Student-athletes who need a physical examination in order to be eligible for school sports will be able to get one for free on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Jackson Hospital’s Sports Medicine program is hosting its annual event to provide free physicals that day from 8 a.m. to noon at Garrett Coliseum. Doctors and clinical staff will assist with providing physicals to the children at the event. “This is an excellent service to our community that Jackson Hospital has been...More >>
    Student-athletes who need a physical examination in order to be eligible for school sports will be able to get one for free on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Jackson Hospital’s Sports Medicine program is hosting its annual event to provide free physicals that day from 8 a.m. to noon at Garrett Coliseum. Doctors and clinical staff will assist with providing physicals to the children at the event. “This is an excellent service to our community that Jackson Hospital has been...More >>

  • Orange team defeats Blue team in Auburn A-Day game

    Orange team defeats Blue team in Auburn A-Day game

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:59:42 GMT
    The Orange team edges the Blue team out in the Auburn A-Day game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Orange team edges the Blue team out in the Auburn A-Day game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    The Orange team edges the Blue team out in the Auburn A-Day game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Orange team edges the Blue team out in the Auburn A-Day game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.

    More >>

    With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.

    More >>

  • Auburn guard Jared Harper enters NBA draft, not hiring agent

    Auburn guard Jared Harper enters NBA draft, not hiring agent

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:02:04 GMT
    Jared Harper (Source: Auburn Athletics)Jared Harper (Source: Auburn Athletics)

    Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.

    More >>

    Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly