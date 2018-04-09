Free physicals for student-athletes set for May 12

With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>
Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Beeker, who attended a public school in Tuscaloosa last year, transferred to Tuscaloosa Academy this year and joined the high school boys golf team.More >>
With the start of the 2018 Montgomery Biscuits baseball season, there are some new rule changes throughout Minor League Baseball that fans need to be aware of.More >>
It's almost Biscuits time in Montgomery! The Biscuits Opening Day is slated for Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium and there is a lot to be excited about.More >>
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.More >>
On a scale of 1-10, the Wallace Governors are an 11! The Govs have won 11 straight games and are looking to keep the train rolling.More >>
