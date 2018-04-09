'Armed and dangerous' Opelika murder suspect sought

The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe". OPD is asking the public for help locating Edwards but cautions he should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him or confront him. Edwards is 6’4” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. If you know of his location, call 911 immediately. You can also call the Opeli...More >>
The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe". OPD is asking the public for help locating Edwards but cautions he should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him or confront him. Edwards is 6’4” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. If you know of his location, call 911 immediately. You can also call the Opeli...More >>
A federal appeals court is considering a challenge by an Alabama inmate trying to avoid being put to death this month for a judge's mail-bomb killing nearly 30 years ago.More >>
A federal appeals court is considering a challenge by an Alabama inmate trying to avoid being put to death this month for a judge's mail-bomb killing nearly 30 years ago.More >>
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation remains tight-lipped regarding Monday's high-speed chase through Dallas County that ended with a suspect shot multiple times just outside the Selma city limits.More >>
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation remains tight-lipped regarding Monday's high-speed chase through Dallas County that ended with a suspect shot multiple times just outside the Selma city limits.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>
Capital murder suspect Harold Wallace turns himself in after mistakenly being released from jail. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Tamara White in a shooting at the Springhill Avenue McDonald's in March 2017.More >>
Capital murder suspect Harold Wallace turns himself in after mistakenly being released from jail. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Tamara White in a shooting at the Springhill Avenue McDonald's in March 2017.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
On his way to becoming a convicted bank robber, a Mobile man was obliging enough to authorities to attach his home address to a note he passed to a bank teller demanding money, according to authorities.More >>
On his way to becoming a convicted bank robber, a Mobile man was obliging enough to authorities to attach his home address to a note he passed to a bank teller demanding money, according to authorities.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man charged with multiple sex crimes.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man charged with multiple sex crimes.More >>