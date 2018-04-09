'Armed and dangerous' Opelika murder suspect sought - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

'Armed and dangerous' Opelika murder suspect sought

Moses Marques Edwards (Source: Opelika Police Department) Moses Marques Edwards (Source: Opelika Police Department)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe".

OPD is asking the public for help locating Edwards but cautions he should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him or confront him.

Edwards is 6’4” and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If you know of his location, call 911 immediately. You can also call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can remain anonymous.

