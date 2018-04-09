Focused on hands on, fun learning in Auburn

One educator in Auburn is well known around her school. She pours her heart and soul into what she does everyday for the students at Yarbrough Elementary, and she does it all with a big smile and open arms. Her name is Heather Taylor.

Teaching wasn't the first career path Taylor envisioned herself taking, but it only took one experience in college for her to realize it was her calling.

"I had two weeks in a kindergarten class, I worked with a kindergartner and I taught her how to spell her name," Taylor said. "It was just an incredible feeling that I had taught this small child to do that! From then on I was hooked."

Taylor is a Title One teacher, so she is responsible for many different students of varying ages in a given year. A fellow teacher quickly started to notice the hard work and dedication that Taylor puts into her job everyday, and she praises her for the support she provides to all other teachers at her school.

"Mrs. Taylor is very active in this school," said teacher Cantina Day. "Anytime any of us [teachers] go to her for any strategies for our struggling students, she's always there and always has a smile. And the kids love her! I thought this [award] would be a great compliment to her, to have her nominated for the Class Act award, and I am so glad she got it."

After spending nearly a quarter of a century educating kids, Taylor has learned the key to working with kids is to first establish a bond, and next it's to personalize the lesson plan to each individuals needs.

"It's very important to build a trusting relationship with each child," Taylor said. "Each child is different and you have to find out what makes them unique. You have to find out how they learn best so they can be as successful as can be."

Congratulations Mrs. Taylor, you're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.