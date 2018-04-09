Police looking or suspect after Montgomery business robbed - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police looking for suspect after Montgomery business robbed

Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.  (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.  (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.  (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.  (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery happened in the 2700 block of Zelda Road. An unknown suspect entered into the business and produced a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the business on foot.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Regions Bank on Zelda Road but it is unclear if this is where the robbery occurred.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made, Duckett said. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:45:53 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:43:46 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:50:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:45:53 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    More >>

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly