Police release photos of suspect in Montgomery business robbery

Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery happened in the 2700 block of Zelda Road. An unknown suspect entered into the business and produced a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the business on foot.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the Regions Bank on Zelda Road but it is unclear if this is where the robbery occurred.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made, Duckett said. Photos of the suspect were released Monday night.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online.

